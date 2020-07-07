Nathaniel D. Smith

Graveside services for Nathaniel D. “Nat” Smith, 86, of Rayville, were held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Johnny Hoychick, Myrt Hales and Russ Wise, of Arlington, Texas, officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Nat was born November 9, 1933 in Archibald and passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Monroe.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Crocker Smith of Rayville; sister, Maye Johnson of Alexandria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nat was preceded in death by his parents, David Crockett Smith and Nellie Mae Bozeman Smith; brother-in-law, Noble Johnson; and nephew, David Johnson.

Nat was a member of First Baptist Church Rayville. Nat made a profession of faith and was baptized at Alto Baptist church at the age of 12. He was later a member of First Baptist Church Archibald. While living and working in Arlington, Texas, he was an active member of Lake Arlington Baptist Church.

Nat served our nation in the United States Army.

Nat earned his undergraduate and Master degrees at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and his Doctorate at Auburn University. He taught at Brevard Community College in Cocoa, Florida, for five years. After earning his doctorate, he moved to Arlington, Texas and taught architectural planning, drafting, and construction skills at Tarrant County Community College until his retirement.

