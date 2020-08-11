Funeral services for Nancy Kate Harrigill, 79, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Brown-Holley Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. William Waller officiating.

Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Nancy was born February 1, 1941 in Monroe, and passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Monroe. She was employed with BancorpSouth Bank for 37 years and served as assistant vice president for many years. Mrs. Nancy was the senior regent for the Rayville Moose Lodge. She was very involved in the Holly Ridge Methodist Church. She loved her many years of catering for the Pickin & Ginnin Festival with her friend Camille Newsom. Mrs. Nancy was a member of Lambda Kappa.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hebert Harrigill; parents, Walter and Leah Miley.

Survivors include her children, Donna Kay Robinson of Catoosa, OK, Connie Horcher and husband, Tom of Roscoe, IL; 5-grandchildren, Blakley Robinson and wife, Tara of Broken Arrow, OK, Apryl Robinson of Catoosa, OK, Jessi Robinson of Catoosa, OK, Lane Horcher and wife, Adrielle of Rockford, IL, Leah Backstrom and husband, Jordan of Minneapolis, MN; and six great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Glen Stanley, Mike Venable, Calvin McKenzie, Mike McKenzie, Trent McKenzie and Terry Copeland.

Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Newsom, Bryan Tyree, and Randy Joiner.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Carlisle, Colonial Manor Staff and Regan Nesmith for all the years of care.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

In lieu of flowers cards may be sent to Connie Horcher 4286 Montclair Rd. Roscoe, IL. 61073.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.