Funeral services for Myrtis Cheek Clack, 86, of Rayville, were held Friday, December 29, 2017 at the West New Home Baptist Church, Holly Ridge,with Bro. Mickey Bounds officiating.

Interment followed in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Myrtis was born in Oak Grove, LA and passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 in Rayville, LA after a lengthy illness. She was a member of the West New Home Baptist Church and she enjoyed oil painting. She is preceded in death by her children, Mike Clack and Susan Clack; her parents, Harvey and Sara Cheek; and daughter-in-law, Gail Chisolm Clack.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Claydeen Clack of Rayville; children, Ralph Clack of Rayville and Patricia Silk and husband, Steve of Rayville; sister, Agnes Aldy of Batesville, MS; and seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ryan Clack, Spence Clack, Dustin Silk, Daniel Martinez, Donnie Clack, and Bendel Clack.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.