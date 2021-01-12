Murial Boggan Brewster of Rayville passed away at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the age of 93.

Murial was born October 6, 1927, to John Henry and Mary Miranda in Bath Springs, Tennessee. She graduated from Jet High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She married William “Willie” Volney Rabb in 1947.

Murial belonged to and was active in the Methodist Church all of her life in all of the cities that she dwelled.

She was in banking for over 60 years starting in Vicksburg, Mississippi, then in Tallulah, Louisiana, at Tallulah State Bank, Rapides Bank in Alexandria, Louisiana, and what is now BancorpSouth in Rayville, Louisiana. Murial was servant-minded, stylish, sharp and strong. She was utterly committed to every task that she took on. She was beloved by all of her friends and family.

Murial is survived by her daughter, Mona Rabb of Rayville, Lousiana; grandchildren, Jamie and Sarah Williams of Start, Louisiana, Michele Leazer of Frisco, Texas, Patricia Jeselink of Rayville, Louisiana, and Obi and Angie Jeselink of West Monroe, Louisiana. Murial had 12 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Virginia, Doc Parker, and Brooks.

A visitation was held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, Louisiana, followed by a graveside service at at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah.

Psalms 23:6 Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all of my days and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.