Graveside services for Mose W. Beach, 91, of Rayville, were held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Beach Cemetery, Rayville, with John Skinner officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Mose was born December 9, 1927 in Rayville, and passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Rayville.

Mr. Mose is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Beach and grandson, James “Richie” McGuire Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Rilla Mae Beach of Rayville; children, Mikeal Beach and wife, Rita of Rayville, Kenneth Beach of Rayville, and Sheila McGuire and husband, James of Buras, LA; grandchildren, Bruce Beach and wife, Ruby, Shannon Maxwell and wife, Jessica, Amy Palacios and husband, Peter, and Stacy Maxwell and wife, Whitney; great grandchildren, Caitlin Beach, Hannah Beach, Evan Vice, Mason McGuire, Samuel Palacios, Addison McGuire, Amaya Palacios, Emy Palacios, John Blackburn, and Emma Maxwell; great-great grandchildren, Michael Lane Blackburn and Dawson Reed Blackburn; granddaughter-in-law, Kate McGuire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Stacy Maxwell, John Blackburn, Bruce Beach, John Coston, Todd Telano, and Jason Serigny

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.