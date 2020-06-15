Funeral services for Morris Lee Corbett Sr., 82, of Holly Ridge, were held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Dunn Baptist Church, Dunn, with Bro. Bernard Duchesne officiating.

Interment followed in the Holly Ridge Baptist Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Morris was born December 18, 1937 in Colfax, LA and passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Rayville.

Mr. Morris was a member of Dunn Baptist Church, Dunn, LA. He was employed for 27 years with Richland State Bank in Rayville, LA. Mr. Morris is preceded in death by his parents, William and Etha Corbett; brothers, Paul Edward Corbett and Thomas Matthew Corbett; sister, Mary Beth Thompson; and his son-in-law, Lynn England.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Betty Odom Corbett of Holly Ridge, LA; children, Morris Lee Corbett, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Eros, LA and Kym Corbett England of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Amber, Erich, and Vada; great grandson, Emmitt; and a host of nieces and nephews

Pallbearers were Erich Corbett, Jamey Jones, Troy “Buddy” Thomas, Britt Eubanks, Bubba Perry, and Michael Traxler.

Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of Dunn Baptist Church.

