Graveside services for Minnie L. Adcox, 77, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, with Nathan Adcox officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Minnie was born December 3, 1942 in Rayville, and passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Rayville.

Mrs. Minnie is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammie Dawn; parents, Preston and Thelma Chance; and her brothers, Ronnie Chance, Lonnie Chance, and James Chance.

Survivors include her children, Nathan Adcox and wife, Kim of Rayville, Rhonda Adcox of Rayville, Darryl Adcox and wife, Michelle of West Monroe, and Brian Adcox and wife, Rena of Rayville; grandchildren, Shane Adcox and Fiancée, Staci Goodwin of Rayville, Stormi Adcox of Rayville, Tori Adcox of Monroe, Austin Adcox and wife, Lexi of Rayville, Caleb Adcox of Monroe, Wyatt Adcox of West Monroe, Elizabeth Adcox of West Monroe, and Savannah Adcox of West Monroe; great grandchildren, Izabella Goodwin of Rayville and Indiana Adcox of Rayville; brother, Kenneth Chance of CO; sisters, Beverly Chance of Oak Grove and Linda Hadden of Transylvania; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.