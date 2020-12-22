Graveside services for Mildred Louise Carroll, 89, of Rayville, were held Friday, December 18, 2020 at McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, with Bro. Waymon Swain and Bro. Buddy Frost officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Mildred was born November 24, 1931 in Madden, MS, and passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Rayville.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lit Carroll; parents, J.E. and Hattie Swain; in-laws, J.C. and Earline Carroll; son, Robert Dewayne Carroll Sr; daughters, Brenda Frost and Stacy Carroll; and her grandson, Robert Dewayne Carroll Jr.

Survivors include her children, Linda Gail Parker and husband, Joe, and Ricky L. Carroll and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Dana Mcgaugh and husband, Troy, Becky Black, Angie Lively and husband, Roy, Bubba Frost and wife, Monica, Casey Miller, Kenneth Ray Sanders Jr., Mike Sanders and wife, Amelia, Dustin Sanders and wife, Heather, Stacy Self and husband, Austin, Ricky Carroll Jr. and wife, Mindy, and Samantha Walters and husband, Bubba; 23 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; and her brothers and sister, Waymon Swain, Lloyd Swain, Floyd Swain and Ida Ruth Cowan.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were her grandsons.

