Memorial services for Mike I. Simpson, 64, of Delhi were held Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home in Delhi.

Mike was born on August 22, 1954 in Fordyce, Arkansas and passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, Louisiana following a sudden illness.

He was a former Control Board Operator for United Gas Pipeline and was retired from Poverty Point State Park.

He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Ivan Simpson and a sister, Gloria “Sissy” Simpson.

Mike is survived by a son Wes Simpson, his mother Nelda “Nell” Calcote Simpson and a sister Belinda Simpson Savage all of Delhi, Louisiana.