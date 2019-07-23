Mickey Brown Ratcliff

own Ratcliff, 84, of Ferriday, were held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Ferriday with Bro. Josh Morea officiating.

Burial followed at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday.

Visitation was at Young’s Funeral Home until service time Sunday at First Baptist Church Ferriday.

Mrs. Ratcliff was born May 1, 1935, in Mangham, the daughter of Steve W. Brown and Ruby Andrews Berry. She was a graduate of Mangham High School and went on to pursue a B.S. in 1956 from Northeast Louisiana University and M.S. from University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS in 1958. She continued her education, earning a degree in guidance counseling. She was recognized in 1968 as one of the “Outstanding Young Women of America” for her contributions and membership in 13 service organizations.

She was a resident of Ferriday since 1960 and was an amazing Guidance Counselor at Ferriday High School for 30 years. She dedicated herself in genuine service to helping many students over the years in not only graduating high school, some with honors, but also helped many obtain grants for college and assisted some in joining the military. She was a long time faithful member of First Baptist Church Ferriday. She taught 3rd and 4th grade Sunday school for over 16 years and was active in Wednesday night ministry and Sunday night discipleship. In her later years, she loved going to Monday School where senior ladies met to have bible study. She was a true friend and encourager to each pastor who served at First Baptist Church Ferriday, as she was asked to be a part of several pastor search committees over the years. She was a Godly mother who was faithful in her love, prayers and care for her family throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Glenn E. Ratcliff; her parents; three brothers, Frank, Stanley and Robert Brown; and one sister, Billie Chaney.

Survivors include: Daughter, Donna Ratcliff Melson and husband Brian of Columbia, South Carolina, son, Dan Ratcliff and wife Alisa of Natchez, MS and son, David Ratcliff and wife Darla of Prairieville, LA; 12 grandchildren, Leah Melson Culbertson and husband Trey, Clayton, Hope and Hannah Melson, Andrew, Jonathan, and Rebecca Ratcliff, Matthew, Nicholas and Jarrett Gautreau, Malory Ratcliff and Lawson Smith. Great-Grandchildren, Mia, Luka and Sawyer Culbertson; Vayda Forest, Jolie, Noah and William Gautreau. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Clayton Melson, Andrew Ratcliff, Jonathan Ratcliff, Joe Webber, Wayne Roberts and Charles R. Bubba Chaney.

Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Gautreau, Nicholas Gautreau, Jarrett Gautreau, Frank Smith, and the Deacons of First Baptist Church Ferriday.

We are grateful to all those who cared for mom over the years such as Rachel Fields, Cathy Jones, Carolyn McCollum and Rita Franks; also the nurses of Encompass Health, Charlene Anderson, Penny Crain and Erika Wilkes; Personal Home Service Caregivers, Paula Keith and Deb Barrett. We would also like to thank the First Baptist Church Ferriday family, friends, and neighbors who have shown their love and support during her illness the past several months. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Ferriday.

