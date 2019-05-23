On May 20, 2019, Melton Lavon Grantham, loving husband and father of two children passed away at his home at the age of 72.

Lavon was born on November 15, 1946 in Rayville, to Melton and Mary Humphries Grantham.

Lavon, a lifelong resident of Rayville, was the oldest of seven children. He was a Louisiana State Trooper for 27 years until his retirement in 1995, serving as a Sergeant, as well as the Captain of the Troop F Tactical Unit. Lavon was an ordained deacon at Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville, for 36 years and then became a member at First Baptist Church, Rayville.

Lavon served four years in the Navy Seabees while stationed in Gulfport, MS, and he also served two tours in Vietnam. On August 22, 1970 he married the love of his life, Jenny Henderson. They raised two children, Jason and Lori. Lavon had a passion for hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters, who were the light of his world. He also, had the privilege of influencing several lives through his year of coaching Little League. Lavon loved playing sports of all kinds, singing, and listening to music.

Lavon was preceded in death by his parents, Melton and Mary; and his sister, Pam Grantham.

He is survived by his wife Jenny; his daughter, Lori McNaughten and husband Jason; his son, Jason; his three grandchildren, Ainzley, Emma, and Chloe; his brothers, Steve and wife Susan, Ronnie and wife Lisa, and Greg and wife Pam; his sisters, Kaye Fryer and husband Milford, and Yvonne Ducey; his sisters-in-law, Patsy Patricelli and husband Vince and Bonnie Stewart and husband Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Michael Grantham, Brandon Fryer, Andy Ducey, Carson Grantham, Scott Grantham, and Robert Knight. John Fragala, Chris Sasser, and all active and retired Louisiana State Police, Troop F, will serve as the honorary pallbearers.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rayville, with Dr. Jason McNaughten officiating.

Burial will follow at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

