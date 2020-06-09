Memorial services for Melba Evans Keen Lockwood, 82, of West Monroe, were held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Whitney Tubbs officiating.

Mrs. Melba was born April 9, 1938 in Baskin and passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in West Monroe.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Keen; parents, Leonard and Gracie Evans; grandchildren, Melissa Perkins, Ashton Lane Price, and Chad Royal; and sister, Jacquette Evans.

Survivors include her children, Jackie Ohnmeiss and husband, Scott, Rickey Keen and wife, Sandra, Candy Keen, and Sherry Lucas; grandchildren, Maleah Bagwell and husband, Wayne, Whitney Tubbs, Heather Stewart and husband, Daniel, Candice Nobriga and husband, Dominic, Daniel Keen and wife, Stephanie, and Cassie Stripling and husband, Justin; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, James Archie Evans and wife, Linda and Willie Evans; sister, Bonnie Brady and husband, Jerrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

