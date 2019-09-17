Matthew Pyles was born in Delhi on August 21, 1979 to Norman and Lana Pyles and was called to heaven on September 7, 2019 in Queen Creek, AZ.

Matt grew up in Holly Ridge but spent most of his life in Arizona. It was there that he met the love of his life, Socorro. They married two years ago and were living in Queen Creek at the time of his passing.

Eric and Tina Silk of Holly Ridge helped raise Matt and officiated his wedding. Matt loved life and loved his family; especially his children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife Maria Socorro Pyles, his son Jacob Pyles, and his daughter Lana Pyles. He is also survived by his three older brothers, Frankie Pyles and wife April of Rayville, Jason Pyles and his wife Irene of Waxahachie, Texas and Paul Pyles and his wife Lisa of Mexia, Texas. He also has numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss him terribly.

A celebration of life service will be held on September 21st at Beouf River Baptist Church at 11 a.m.