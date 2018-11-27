Services for Mary Walker Powell, 95 of Holly Ridge will be 9 a.m. Friday, November 30, 2018 at Mulhearn Funeral Home with Bro. John Skinner officiating.

Burial will follow in the Rocky Branch Cemetery at Rocky Branch under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.

Mary was born on January 5, 1923 in Rayville and died at her home November 26, 2018 in Holly Ridge to her parents, Clarence Olan and Iva Antley Walker.

She loved the outdoors. She loved gardening, Quilting, cooking, and sewing. She loved spending time with family. She loved her church, Holly Ridge Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lee Powell; and six siblings.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn Pipkin of Rayville, Lynda Powell of Rayville, Betty Fortenberry and husband Jim of Spearsville, and Ronald Powell and wife Jan of Rayville; six grandchildren, Amy Tedeton, Jonathan Fortenberry, James Fortenberry, Donald Powell, Joshua Powell, and India Whitherington; thirteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; a sister, Florence Reese Thomas of California; and numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Donations may be made to the charity of choice.

