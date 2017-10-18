Mary Patricia King Brashier

Mary Patricia (Pat) King Brashier, 78, is free of cancer now that she moved into her heavenly home on October 10, 2017.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 29, 1939, Pat was a longtime resident of north Louisiana. For more than 40 years, she educated middle and high school students in Louisiana (Port Sulphur, Shreveport, Minden, Winnsboro, Fort Necessity and Newellton schools) as well as in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

Pat graduated from Mangham High School in 1957, where she was a member of the Lady Dragons state basketball championship team. She earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in secondary education administration from the University of Louisiana-Monroe. She was a devoted fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints, known to holler “get ‘im” when the defense needed her help.

She also loved fishing, quilting, gardening, traveling and cooking. She was a God-loving long-time member of Lone Cherry Baptist Church of Mangham, where she occasionally sang solos and had played piano as a young woman.

Pat was residing in Rock Hill, SC with her daughter Pam Granzin, her son-in-law Jeff Granzin and her only grandchild, Makenzie Granzin, at the time of her death. Her son, Bennett Brashier, lives in Virginia. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia Austin and Fannie Dye (Maurice) of Mangham and her brother, William King (Doris) of Millersville MD as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Florence King, daughter Tara Jan Brashier, two other infant children, husband Gary Brashier, brother-in-law William Austin and nephew Ronald Austin.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on November 24 at Lone Cherry Baptist Church in Mangham. Given her belief in the power of education to change lives, donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Brashier Memorial Scholarship Fund at LSU-S Foundation, 1 University Place, Shreveport LA 71115.Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.