Funeral services for Mary Lucille Crain, 90, of Grayson, were held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Robbie Lawson officiating.

Interment was in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge.

Ms. Mary was born April 30, 1928 in Delhi and passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at her residence in Grayson.

Ms. Mary is preceded in death by her partner, Sidney Harris; brothers, Johnnie Crain, Jr., Charles Crain, and George Crain; and her sisters, Erma Lee Tarver and Thelma Ellis.

Survivors include her sons, Billy “Hot Shot” Harris and wife, Lisa of Archibald, James Harris of Ozark, AR, and T.E. King and wife, Shirley of Grayson, LA; daughters, Mary Jordan and husband, John of Gonzales, Opal Clark and husband, Ben of Grayson, and Betty Ann Gaboury and husband, Jim of Pasadena, TX; 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Jones of Epps and Bobbie Jean Jones of Texarkana, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Calvin McKenzie, Mike McKenzie, Trent McKenzie, Brandon Hines, Justin Hines, Josh Smith, and Adam Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Tanner Beaubouef and Cayden Beaubouef.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.