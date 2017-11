Services for Mrs. Mary Louise Sistrunk, 76 of Rayville, were held Sunday, November 19, 2017 in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Interment followed in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. Sistrunk was a nurses aid, and passed away on November 16, 2017.