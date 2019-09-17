Funeral services for Mary Joyce Whitten, 82, of Start, were held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with Bro. Marshall Sevier and Bro. J. Roddy Taylor officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Mary Joyce was born February 2, 1937 in Start and passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Monroe.

Mrs. Mary Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ardella Fuller; and sisters, Margie Crawford and Doris Jones.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Billy Whitten of Start; children, Denise Sapp and husband, Freddy of Start, Todd Whitten and Romey Maloy of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Connie Skains and husband, Mickey of Start; grandchildren, Landon Sapp and wife, Andrea of Monroe and Cody Allen Skains of Start; great grandson, Jacob Sapp of Monroe; brothers, Jimmy Lee Fuller and wife, Dot of Start and Tommy Fuller and wife, Vicki of Monroe; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Hollingsworth, B.J. McKnight, Freddie Whitten, Charlie Hable, Bill Duffey and Jimbo Fuller.

Honorary pallbearers were Buddy Copeland, Walter Garner, Mickey Whitten, Sonny Whitten and James Horace Henry.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the Crew Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 280, Start, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.