Graveside services for Mary E. Copeland, 88, of Rayville, will be held at 11 am. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Mark Parker officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Mary was born July 17, 1932 in Archibald and passed away Aug. 31 in West Monroe. Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.