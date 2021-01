Graveside services for Mary Bell Herrington, 58, of Pioneer, were held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Mark Parker and Bro. Dustin Townsend officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Mary was born November 16, 1962 in Winnsboro and passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in North Little Rock, AR.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.