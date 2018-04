Funeral services for Marvin E. Boyette, 85, of Epps, were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the Epps Baptist Church, Epps, with Bro. Pat Lofton officiating.

Interment was in the Epps Cemetery, Epps, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Marvin was born July 22, 1932 in Oak Grove, LA and passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 in West Monroe.

