Martha Ellen Stanley Goyne

Funeral services for Martha “Mott” Ellen Stanley Goyne, 78, of Minden, were held Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Lakeshore Baptist Church, Monroe, LA with Bro. Bob Tuggle and Bro. William Smith officiating.

Interment followed in the Shanks Cemetery, Holly Ridge, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Mott was born March 9, 1939 in Rayville, LA and passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 in Minden, LA after a brief illness.

