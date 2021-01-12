Funeral services for Martha A. Brown, 83, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Kevin Bates officiating.

Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery, Rayville.

Mrs. Martha was born June 12, 1937 in Sylvester, GA, and passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Rayville.

Mrs. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Lois Anglin; twin siblings, Pete Anglin and Lartha Marroy; sisters, Louise Umbel and Ruth Phillips; and her grandson, Joseph Morris.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James Brown of Rayville; children, Jerry Brown and wife, Jackie, of Rayville, Sandy Brown of Rayville and Lorrie McKay and husband, Wade, of Mangham; grandchildren, Brad Brown and wife, Kylie, Heather Stephenson and husband, Brandon, Jamie Lyne Wheeler, Krystle McKay, and Harry Wade McKay Jr. and wife, Stephanie; great grandchildren, Braedyn Brown, Kinsley Brown, Emersyn Brown, Paisleigh Stephenson, Presleigh Stephenson, Christion Hernandez, Jackson Wheeler, Carter Wheeler, Kolby Young, Shelby Gunn, Mallory Granthan, Braxton French, McKayla French, Alexis McKay and Easton McKay; sisters, Sarah Rupard and Eula Leaber and husband, Steven; brother, James Anglin and wife, Susan; brother-in-law, Alvin Marroy; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Brad Brown, Harry Wade McKay, Jr., Brandon Stephenson, Christion Hernandez, Jesse Lively and Glen Bledsoe.

Honorary pallbearers are Wade McKay and Larry Neathery.

