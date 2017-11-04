Services for Mrs. Marilyn Rogers Whitten, 69, of Oak Ridge, were Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1301 Oliver Road, Monroe, LA, with Pastor Sig Kunz officiating.

Interment followed in Start Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. Whitten was born July 21, 1947 in Monroe, LA, and passed away on April 7, 2017 in Rayville, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Joyce Hansen Rogers.

Mrs. Whitten loved her flower garden, reading, word find puzzles, and watching her grandchildren. She loved her family, her church family, singing in the church choir, and helping at the food bank. She also loved her first cruise to Mexico.

Survivors include: Husband of 48 and a half years, Freddie Whitten of Oak Ridge, LA; daughter, Melinda Cooper and husband Ronnie of Canton, GA; son, Eric Whitten and wife Anita of Denham Springs, LA.; six grandchildren; Meredith Anderson, Harrison Whitten, Kelsi Whitten, Josie Whitten, Connor Cooper, and Will Cooper; sister, Kathy Martin and husband, Gary of Bogue Chitto, MS.; and brother, Terry Rogers and and wife M.L. of Greenwood, LA.

Pallbearers were Paul Bartleson, Billy Bruce, Clay Whitten, Joey Cordill, Jacob Cordill and Seth White.

Visitation was Monday, April 10th at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

