Funeral services for Marguarette Woodward of Rayville were held Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Abundant Life Full Gospel Fellowship, Start, with Sis. Shirley Davidson and Bro. Scott Smith officiating.

Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Marguarette was born May 3, 1929 in Archibald, LA and passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Woodward; parents, Dewey and Roberta Hutson; son, Edward “Buddy” Woodward; daughters, Mary Adcock and Virginia Olivo; great granddaughter, Emma; and son-in-law, James Adcock.

Survivors include her children, Carolyn Jean Smith and husband, Carey Ellis, Nancy Elkins and husband, John, Sue Woodward, Gary Woodward and wife, Patricia, Bobby Woodward and wife, Ava, Angela Nezat and husband, Chris, Lisa Harris and husband, Billy; son-in-law, Flint Olivo; daughter-in-law, Tammie Woodward; 66-grandchildren and 16-great grandchildren; and sisters, Sunshine Searcy and Lenora Upshaw.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

