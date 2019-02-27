Margaret Russell Lee

Wed, 02/27/2019 - 2:20pm

Funeral services for Margaret Russell Lee, 81, of Shreveport were held Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Harmony Baptist Church, Delhi, with Bro. Russell Caldwell and Bro. Danny Russell officiating. 

Interment was in the Faith Memorial Cemetery, Delhi, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville

Mrs. Margaret was born January 3, 1938 in Delhi and passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Shreveport.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2019