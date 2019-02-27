Funeral services for Margaret Russell Lee, 81, of Shreveport were held Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Harmony Baptist Church, Delhi, with Bro. Russell Caldwell and Bro. Danny Russell officiating.

Interment was in the Faith Memorial Cemetery, Delhi, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville

Mrs. Margaret was born January 3, 1938 in Delhi and passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Shreveport.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.