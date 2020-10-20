Manuel Courtney

Manuel “Bill” Courtney, 79, was born January 25, 1941 in Pollard, Ala., and died September 11, 2020.

He lived south of Waverly.

Graveside services were held Sept. 15, 202 at Presbyterian Church at Union with Pastor David Mosley officiating.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jack and Ivy Kennedy Courtney of Pollard, Ala.; and his infant son.

Survivors include his wife Ada Courtney of south of Waverly; brother-in-law, Jerry and Ann Little of Archibald, Keith and Sherry Auttonberry of Mangham and Wilma Olivo of Baskin, Huey and Helen Ray Little of Baskin; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers were Jerry Little, Billy Bolin, James Bowlin, Nathan Springfield, Robert Fredrick and Stevie Gray.

He will be missed. Thank you to family and friends for your help during this time. God bless.