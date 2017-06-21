Services for Maggie Sanders, 89, of Gilbert, were Monday, June 12, 2017 at Mulhearn Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Peoples, Rev. Bobby Arnold, and Rev. Jerry Goodman officiating.

Burial was in the Harris Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Maggie was born on December 25, 1927 in Bude, MS and passed from this life on June 10, 2017 in Wisner. She loved picking up and shelling pecans, crocheting, sewing, cooking, spending time with family, loved her church, original founder of Eureka Baptist Church, a member of Bayou Macon Baptist Church, reading her Bible, and was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Dewey Sanders; parents, John D. and Rosie Beaube Freeman; son, Walter Sanders; and brothers-Ben and Ralph Freeman.

She is survived by a son, Robert Wayne Sanders and wife Betty of Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Doris Sanders of Gilbert; siblings, Ruby Havard of Natchez, MS, Johnny Lee Freeman and wife Hazel of Granada, TX, Dorothy Ezell and husband Lovie of Gilbert, Paul Freeman of Magnolia, AK, Elois Arnold and husband RV of Gilbert, Fannie Arnold and husband Eugene of Gilbert, James Freeman and wife Melva Joyce of Sterlington, Ivy Jean Fowler and husband Joe of Groveland, FL, and Isabell Arnold and husband Bill of Ft. Necessity, LA; two granddaughters, Karen Penick and husband Darryl and Cindy Hester and husband Bobby; four great grandchildren, Hunter and Dillan Penick and Travis and Joshua Smith; and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers were Darryl Penick, Bobby Hester, Dillan Penick, Hunter Penick, Jerry Bartleson and Bryan Lender.

Honorary pallbearers were Eugene Arnold and RV Arnold.

Visitation was at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Gideons, St. Jude, and Shriners.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.