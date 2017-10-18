Services for Mrs. Lydia Mae Brunson, 90, of Mangham, were Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Jeff Boughton officiating.

Interment followed in Gwin Cemetery in Mangham, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Mrs. Brunson was an accountant, and passed away on October 11, 2017. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mangham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Brunson of 64 years, her parents; Jule and Myrtle Shipley Gilley, and brothers; Charles Shelton Gilley, and Jule Filmore Gilley Jr.

Survivors include Children: Bobbie Bruce and husband Jimmy D. Bruce of Mangham, and Dianne Boughton and husband Robert of Mangham. 3 Grandchildren; Jeffery Boughton and wife Jennifer of Mangham, Christy Hendrix and husband James of Mangham, and Dee Bruce and wife Tammie of Buffalo, TX., 5 Great- Grandchildren; Katie Stewart, Chris Boughton, Annabelle Hendrix, Triston Bruce, and Lauren Chambers, 5 Great-Great Granchildren; Elijah Boughton, Levi Boughton, Livvy Boughton, Jace Stewart, and Harper Stewart, and sisters; Barbara Cannon and Louise Twiner.

Pallbearers are Gary Gilley, Dee Bruce, James Cannon, Chris Boughton, James Hendrix, and Logan Stewart.

Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Brunson, Andy McBroom, David McBroom, and William L. Bruce Jr.

Visitation was Sunday, October 15th at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

