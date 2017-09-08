Funeral services for Louise Watts, 85, of Start, were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, with Bro. Marshall Sevier officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Louise Morris Watts, daughter of the late Simon Boyd and Mary Etta Morris, was born October 7, 1931 in Canton, TX. She passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Monroe, LA after a lengthy illness. She was the baby girl of 12 children.

She was the mother of six children, three girls and three boys. She and her husband, Hinton Watts, were married May 22, 1946. She was a homemaker all these years, loving her family and taking care of them, loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking good food for them to enjoy at Mammaw’s house. She was a member of the Crew Lake United Methodist Church for 71 years.

Mrs. Louise is preceded in death by husband, James Hinton Watts; son, James Danny Watts; parents, Simon and Mary Morris; five sisters and five brothers.

Survivors include her children, Dianne Williams and husband, Robert, Aubrey Watts and wife, Bette, Mary Lynn Davis and husband, David Ray, Dennis Watts, Julia Stowe and husband, Kenny all of Start; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brother, Clifford Morris and wife, Johnnie Mae; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were her great grandchildren.

