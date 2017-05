Loree Ivory, 95, a resident of Mangham, and a homemaker, died May 19, 2017.

Services are Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Mangham.

Visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2017 from 6-7 p.m. at Tennant Funeral of Rayville.

Burial will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Delco, under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.