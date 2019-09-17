Lois Sprinkle Brunson went to Heaven Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, and one day before her 94th Birthday!

She was born in Denver, CO, on September 16, 1925, to Addison and Ida Sprinkle who predeceased her. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 47 years John Wray Brunson, brother Bill Sprinkle and wife Charlotte, brother-in-law Dr. Wayne Ralston, son-in-law Jerome Wilson, brother-in-laws Holmes, Ned and Ted Brunson, and sister-in-law Mary Lynn Brunson.

Lois is survived by her sister Dona Ralston, Jacksonville, TX; daughters Cindy Wilson of Shreveport, LA and Susan Brunson of Katy, TX; son Steve Brunson and wife Pat of Tyler, TX; grandchildren: Shaun and Dale Wilson; Lynn Lackey and husband Rob; and Matthew Brunson; great-grandchildren Emmaleigh and Greyson Lackey; sister-in-laws Betty Ann Brunson and Mary Jean Brunson; 13 nephews and four nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Church at Red River,230 Flournoy Lucas Rd., Shreveport, LA 71106. Burial will take place on a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.