Funeral services for Linda Sue Gibson, 72, of Vilonia, AR, formerly of Rayville, were held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Faith Baptist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Joel Parker officiating.

Interment was in the Hall Cemetery, Rhymes, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Linda was born January 25, 1947 in Monroe and passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Conway, AR.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.