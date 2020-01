Memorial services for Lillie Mae Carter, 71, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Rev. Jimmy Fletcher officiating.

Mrs. Lillie was born July 19, 1948 in Rayville and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in West Monroe.

