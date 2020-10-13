Lila Catherine Womack Walimaa

Graveside services for Lila Catherine “Kitty” Womack Walimaa, 77, of West Monroe, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lynn Cemetery, Archibald with Bro. Gary Sapp and Jacob Duval officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Kitty, as she was so affectionately known to her family, was born October 13, 1942 in Mangham and left this earth on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in West Monroe. Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.