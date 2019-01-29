Funeral services for Leroy Ford Warren, 87, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Archibald with Bro. Jimmy Goodman and Bro. Prentiss Gandy officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Leroy was born June 10, 1931 in Rayville, LA and passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 in Rayville, LA.

Mr. Leroy was a veteran with the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Katie Warren; and brother, Alvin Warren.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jessie Walters Warren of Rayville; children, Richard Leroy Warren, Sr. and wife, Patricia of Rayville, Debbie Lee Carroll and husband, Ricky, Sr. of Archibald, and Vickie Lynn Toney and husband, Donald of Rayville; 8-grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Rick Carroll, Jr., Bud Warren, Bubba Walters, Daniel Hutson, Daniel Toney, J.C. Holder, Dillon Walters, Jessie Carroll, and Shane Toney

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA.

