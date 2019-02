Funeral services for Leroy Counts Jr., 73, of Start, were held Friday, February 15, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Chris Crawford officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Leroy was born August 5, 1945 in Rayville and passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Start.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.