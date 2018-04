Funeral services for Leon Guirlando, 77, of Monroe, were Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Monroe, LA with Father Job Scaria officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Leon was born October 8, 1940 in Monroe, LA and passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Monroe.

