Funeral services for Leo James Hebert, 89, of Rayville, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. David Mosley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Leo was born November 25, 1930 in Fondo Lac, WI and passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Rayville. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of the Catholic faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Helen Hebert; and daughter, Janet K. Hebert.

Survivors include his wife, Edna Hebert; children, Jennifer Hebert Coutee, John Hebert, Jimmy J. Hebert, Joyce Hebert, Jean Hebert Bouwell, Jacquelyn Borderlon, and Cobin Hebert; stepchildren, Jimmy Dickerson and Linda Calloway, Shelia Barber, Deborah Skeen and husband, Butch, and Danny Dickerson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Chris Barber, DeWayne Barber, Jimmy Todd Dickerson, A.C. Hewett, Jerry Bell, and Butch Stokes.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.