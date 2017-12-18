Lennis Durrett Waite, 97, died December 14, 2017.

The daughter of Arthur T. Durrett and Snow Madden Durrett, she was raised in Arcadia. She resided in her beloved Rayville, for 68 years before moving to Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton, NC in 2014.

Mrs. Waite attended Louisiana Normal College in Natchitoches, LA before her marriage to Bernard L. Waite. She was a dedicated member of the Rayville United Methodist Church and Boeuf River Chapter NSDAR. More recently she was an associate member of Quaker Meadows NSDAR in Morganton. As a young wife and mother, she was a founding member of the Mattie Haley Circle and the Town & Country Civic Club. She was an avid bridge player, loved to entertain at her home and enjoyed travel with family and friends. She loved her time at Grace Ridge meeting new friends through her bridge groups, church activities and social events.

Mrs. Waite is survived by daughter, Sue W. Johnson and her husband Paul of Morganton, NC; granddaughters Ellen J. Dailey and her husband Jim of Denver, CO, and Kathryn J. O’Donnell and her husband Tod of Ft. Mill, SC; great-grandsons Jacob O’Donnell and Brady O’Donnell; nieces Charlotte Durrett, Nancy D. Driver and daughters Julia Johnson and JoEllen Johnson, Daisy D. Batman and daughters Anna Adams and Alyson Winter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Bernard L. Waite and her brother B. Harold Durrett.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 19 at Rayville United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Kavanaugh officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Interment will follow at the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rayville United Methodist Church, 905 Louisa St, Rayville, LA 71269, to the Friendship Fund at Grace Ridge Retirement Community, 500 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC 28655, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.