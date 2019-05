Funeral services for Lena Mitchell Graham, 84, of Rayville, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Dr. Eddie Wren officiating.

Interment will follow in the Start Cemetery, Start, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Lena was born November 20, 1934 in Calhoun and passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.