Funeral services for Lawanna Gale Eager, 69, of Monroe, LA were held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Rayville First Assembly of God with Bro. John Skinner officiating.

Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Lawanna was born March 21, 1948 in Hodge, LA and passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Monroe, LA.

