LaVern Angus Inzer was born in Arkansas on December 15, 1924.

He went to meet his Lord in Mesquite, Texas on December 27, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier in the Phillippines during World War II and was held as a prisoner of war for several years.

Bro. Inzer was called to full time Christian ministry at the age of 17 and was ordained at Bethel Baptist Church in Holly Ridge. He pastored at Robinson Baptist Church at Dunn from 1947 thru 1949.

He and his wife, Elva, were then called to California to serve. In 1959 they went to Nevada where he pastored at First Baptist Church in Winnemucca. They also served in missions on the reservation and planted churches. He and Elva and their children were instrumental in starting almost every Southern Baptist Church in northern Nevada during his ministry there.

When they retired they moved to Dallas, Texas, to be close to family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elva Hand Inzer, and a son, Kenneth Inzer.

He is survived by two sons, Stanton Inzer of Spokan, Wash., and Wayne Inzer of Sunnyvale, Texas, and a daughter, Rebecca Cramer of Sunnyvale, Texas; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

With full military honors, Rev. Inzer was buried in Nevada beside his beloved wife, Elva, where they served for over 50 years.