Graveside services for Laura M. Colson, 84, of Oak Ridge, LA were held Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Oak Ridge Baptist Cemetery, Oak Ridge, with Bro. Francis Smith officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Granny was born December 3, 1932 in Rayville, LA and passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in Oak Ridge, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband, N.B. Colson; and parents, Clyde and Monie Goyne.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Colson of Rayville, Joey Colson and wife, Debby of Rayville, and David Colson and wife, Liezel of Castor, LA; 11-grandchildren, Chris Silk, Ben Silk, Josh Colson, Brian Colson, Caylin VanHook, Colby Colson, Laurie Colson, Leanne Joy Colson, Stephen Colson, Macy Woods, and Meghan Gilcrease; great grandchildren, Sterling Silk, Rose Colson, and Zayden Colson; special son-in-law, Mike Silk; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Pallbearers were Mike Silk, Keith Winnon, Clarence White, Paul Morman, Duke Jones and Scotty Tubbs.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Horseshoe Baptist Church, 11776 Horseshoe Lake Rd., Mer Rouge, LA 71261 Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.