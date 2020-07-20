A celebration of life for Ms. Kristi Brooke Heath Dumas of Rayville was held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Kristi was born December 6, 1976 in Monroe, and passed from this life on June 10, 2020 in Rayville at the age of 43.

She is preceded in death by her father, John A. Heath; and her grandparents, Huey Hamm, Sr., W.T. and Edna Heath.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Derek Dumas of West Monroe; two sons, Kayin Dumas of Monroe and Riley Cooper Dumas of Rayville; her mother, Shirley H. Heath of Rayville; one brother, John T. Heath and wife, Christy of Rayville; her niece, Macy Heath of Rayville; her grandmother, Sarah Hamm of Rayville; her fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jones of Calhoun and Bob and Barbara Dumas of West Monroe; sisters-in-law, Shannon, DeeDee, Janice, Christy and Alaina, all of West Monroe; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

