Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Wayne McManus of Rayville, were Monday, October 5, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville, with Bro. Milton McManus officiating.

Interment followed at Hall-Rhymes Cemetery near Rayville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation was at the funeral home.

Kevin was born May 25, 1984 in Delhi and passed from this life on October 2, 2020 in Rayville at the age of 36.

He always enjoyed riding with his father in his 18-wheeler, and also enjoyed spending time on his phone, traveling, and he loved his pets. He loved doing his work as a land surveyor, and he especially loved his children and his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lindell McManus; his grandparents, Lionel Olivo and Ruby Copeland Olivo, and Ernest and Velma McManus.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dixie McManus of Rayville; his children, John Luke Remundo of Swartz, Abigail McManus and Phillip McManus, both of Missouri; his sister, Danna McManus of Rayville; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Lord, Eddie Davis, Adam Faulk, Donny Patton, Bobby Mullins and Tommy Miller.

Honorary pallbearers were Brad Anderson, Wayne McManus, Myrt Hales, Matthew Hollis and Bobby Rutledge.