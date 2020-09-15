Kevin Brent Gilmore
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 1:22pm
Kevin Brent Gilmore, 66, of Rayville, was born April 8, 1954 in Rayville and passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Alexandria.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
