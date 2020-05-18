Kenneth Dunham

Private family memorial services for Kenneth “K.C.” Dunham of Rayville will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

K.C. was born April 18, 1977 in Mill Valley, CA and passed from this life on May 17, 2020 in Monroe at the age of 43. He always gave the best hugs and even though he couldn’t speak on earth, he is now made new and with his dad having conversations like he never could and talking with friends and loved ones who have gone on before us. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Dunham.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Ellen Like of Melbourne, FL; his sister, Tammy Dallmier of Robinson, IL; his brother Chris Like of Lawrenceville, IL; his nephew, Daniel Dallmier of Robinson, IL; his step-mother, Brenda Dunham of New Orleans; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

