Katherine McManus Greer

Funeral services for Katherine “Kat” McManus Greer, 77, of Holly Ridge, LA were held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church in Baskin with Bro. Tom Smith and Bro. Prentis Gandy officiating.

Interment followed at the Faith Memorial Cemetery, Delhi, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Kat was born July 15, 1942 in Holly Ridge and passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Holly Ridge.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.