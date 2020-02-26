Funeral services for Katherine Marie Blaylock, 44, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Anthony Stewart officiating and the eulogy by Mrs. Collette Malone officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville.

Kathy was born February 14, 1976 in Monroe, and passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home in West Monroe, after a short illness.

Kathy was employed by GIS Benefits. She was a insurance agent for many years with State Farm, Farm Bureau, and American National.

Kathy is preceded in death by her grandmother, Frances Jones and grandfathers, W.B. Blaylock and Robert Freeland.

Survivors include her parents, Gene and Barbara Blaylock of Rayville; brother, Travis Blaylock and wife, Rene of Rayville; special aunt, Aunt Pattie of Monroe; nephews, Spencer Cade Blaylock of Mangham and Christian Wyatt; niece, Adley Blaylock of Rayville; grandmother, Sarah Freeland of CA; God Mother, Linda Getchell; and numerous other extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Ray Bendily, Matt Brakefield, Barkley Blaylock, Colby Ogden, Christian Wyatt, Michal Carland, Kevin Russell and Jimmy Cockeran.

The family request memorials be made to CASA.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

